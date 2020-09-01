Heute soll iOS 13.7 kommen und die Corona-Schnittstelle aufrüsten

Apple soll heute iOS 13.7 für alle Nutzer veröffentlichen. Um dieses Update hatte es letzte Woche schon einige Verwirrung gegeben. Letztlich erschien sie nur als Beta. Das heutige Update soll indes die Corona-Schnittstelle einfacher handhabbar machen.

iOS 13.7 soll noch heute Abend für alle Nutzer erscheinen. Das Update beinhaltet eine grundlegende Änderung in Bezug auf die Schnittstelle zur Verfolgung von Corona-Infektionen. Diese API wird gemeinsam von Apple und Google entwickelt und nun sollen Nutzer sie einfacher aktivieren können.

Lediglich ein kurzer Ausflug in die Einstellungen ist noch nötig, um die Schnittstelle einzuschalten. Unterdessen können nationale Apps, die bereits existieren, weiterhin in üblicher Weise genutzt werden.

Apple erklärte in einem Statement zu iOS 13.7:

As the next step in our work with public health authorities on Exposure Notifications, we are making it easier and faster for them to use the Exposure Notifications System without the need for them to build and maintain an app. Exposure Notifications Express provides another option for public health authorities to supplement their existing contact tracing operations with technology without compromising on the project’s core tenets of user privacy and security. Existing apps using the Exposure Notification API will be compatible with Exposure Notifications Express, and we are committed to supporting public health authorities that have deployed or are building custom apps.

Update löste zuvor Verwirrung aus

In der letzten Woche war schon einmal ein Update auf iOS 13.7 angekündigt worden. Später stellte sich dann aber heraus, dass Apple hier nur eine Beta für Entwickler bereitgestellt hatte.

Wir melden uns noch einmal, wenn das Update heute tatsächlich erschienen ist.

