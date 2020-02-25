Der Corona-Virus lässt bei Apple, Microsoft, Amazon und Co. die Aktienkurse purzelnVorherige Artikel

An Apple a day keeps the Doctor away

Apfellike.com > Apfellike Home > Amazon > Gerade günstig: Amazon-Geräte um bis zu 31 % reduziert; | Echo Dot, Echo Show & Co.

Gerade günstig: Amazon-Geräte um bis zu 31 % reduziert; | Echo Dot, Echo Show & Co.

Amazon, News, Service
Gerade günstig: Amazon-Geräte um bis zu 31 % reduziert; | Echo Dot, Echo Show & Co.
Team Team mehr Artikel
25 Februar 2020 21:39
Ähnliche Artikel

Amazon ist nicht nur Versandhändler, sondern auch Hersteller. Einige der Geräte sind momentan reduziert – hier die Zusammenfassung.

Ob einfach nur Lautsprecher oder aber mit Uhrzeit oder sogar Monitor – Amazon hat für jedes Bedürfnis einen smarten Lautsprecher entwickelt. Einige Modelle sind momentan um bis zu 31% reduziert und locken die Kunden an.

Wir stellen vor: Echo Show 8 | Smart Display mit 8 Zoll großem HD-Bildschirm und Alexa, Anthrazit Stoff Wir stellen vor: Echo Show 8 | Smart Display mit 8 Zoll großem HD-Bildschirm und Alexa, Anthrazit Stoff
Hersteller: Amazon
Preis bei amazon* : 89.99 EUR


Der neue Amazon Echo (3. Generation), smarter Lautsprecher mit Alexa, Anthrazit Stoff Der neue Amazon Echo (3. Generation), smarter Lautsprecher mit Alexa, Anthrazit Stoff
Hersteller: Amazon
Preis bei amazon* : 79.99 EUR


Echo Dot (3. Gen.) Intelligenter Lautsprecher mit Alexa, Anthrazit Stoff Echo Dot (3. Gen.) Intelligenter Lautsprecher mit Alexa, Anthrazit Stoff
Hersteller: Amazon
Preis bei amazon* : 44.99 EUR


Wir stellen vor: Echo Show 5 - kompaktes Smart Display mit Alexa, Schwarz Wir stellen vor: Echo Show 5 - kompaktes Smart Display mit Alexa, Schwarz
Hersteller: Amazon
Preis bei amazon* : 69.99 EUR


Der neue Echo Dot (3. Gen.) - smarter Lautsprecher mit Uhr und Alexa, Sandstein Stoff Der neue Echo Dot (3. Gen.) - smarter Lautsprecher mit Uhr und Alexa, Sandstein Stoff
Hersteller: Amazon
Preis bei amazon* : 54.99 EUR

*Bei den hier genutzten Links handelt es sich um Affiliate-Links, die es uns ermöglichen, eine kleine Provision pro Transaktion zu erhalten. Dadurch entstehen euch als Leser und Nutzer des Angebotes keine Nachteile. Ihr unterstützt damit allerdings die redaktionelle Arbeit von WakeUp Media.

Artikel bewerten

Keine News mehr verpassen! Unsere App für iOS und Android mit praktischer Push-Funktion.

1
Hinterlasse einen Kommentar

Deine E-Mail-Adresse wird nicht veröffentlicht. Erforderliche Felder sind markiert *

avatar
1 Kommentar Themen
0 Themen Antworten
0 Follower
 
Kommentar, auf das am meisten reagiert wurde
Beliebtestes Kommentar Thema
1 Kommentatoren
Carmenlog Letzte Kommentartoren
  Abonnieren  
neueste älteste meiste Bewertungen
Benachrichtige mich bei
Carmenlog
Gast
Carmenlog

We selling Gmail Fresh – facebook – Instagram accounts. This type of account is created freshly of the same year. We can provide you as much you need. All accounts will be phone verified, after purchasing you can change the password and recovery details. if you have any question​,Messenger me Contact :​ Telegram & Skype : congmmo Email : ​congmmo @gmail.com​ Order Here https://sellaccs.net Tags: buyaccs, bulk gmail accounts, buy bulk gmail accounts, gmail accounts bulk, buy bulk yahoo account, buy verified youtube accounts, cheap twitter accounts, buy livejournal accounts, bulk accounts 1k yahoo, yahoo hotmail bulk gmail pva, buy… Weiterlesen »

Gefällt mir0Ablehnen  Antworten
3 Stunden zuvor

Amazon

Alle Artikel dieser Kategorie
Der Corona-Virus lässt bei Apple, Microsoft, Amazon und Co. die Aktienkurse purzeln

Der Corona-Virus lässt bei Apple, Microsoft, Amazon und Co. die Aktienkurse purzeln   0

Apples Aktienkurs wurde durch den Corona-Virus zuletzt erheblich gebeutelt. Auch bei Microsoft und den anderen großen Tech-Konzernen kannten die Kurse zuletzt nur eine Richtung: Steil abwärts. Die Apple-Aktie ging in den [...]

2020: iPad Pro mit Mini-LED-Display könnte bald kommen

2020: iPad Pro mit Mini-LED-Display könnte bald kommen   0

MacBook mit Apple-Prozessor: Top-Analyst sieht Start Anfang 2021

MacBook mit Apple-Prozessor: Top-Analyst sieht Start Anfang 2021   0

iPhone 12 kommt angeblich mit superschnellem neuen WLAN-Standard

iPhone 12 kommt angeblich mit superschnellem neuen WLAN-Standard   0

Lade dir jetzt die Apfellike App:

Offizielle Apfellike Partner:

Um uns in Zukunft von Banner-Werbung unabhängig zu machen, möchten wir uns Stück für Stück mit der Hilfe von ausgewählten Partnern refinanzieren.

Apfellike

Aktuelle News

mehr News
Gerade günstig: Amazon-Geräte um bis zu 31 % reduziert; | Echo Dot, Echo Show & Co.

Gerade günstig: Amazon-Geräte um bis zu 31 % reduziert; | Echo Dot, Echo Show & Co.   1

mehr
Der Corona-Virus lässt bei Apple, Microsoft, Amazon und Co. die Aktienkurse purzeln

Der Corona-Virus lässt bei Apple, Microsoft, Amazon und Co. die Aktienkurse purzeln   0

mehr
2020: iPad Pro mit Mini-LED-Display könnte bald kommen

2020: iPad Pro mit Mini-LED-Display könnte bald kommen   0

mehr
MacBook mit Apple-Prozessor: Top-Analyst sieht Start Anfang 2021

MacBook mit Apple-Prozessor: Top-Analyst sieht Start Anfang 2021   0

mehr
iPhone 12 kommt angeblich mit superschnellem neuen WLAN-Standard

iPhone 12 kommt angeblich mit superschnellem neuen WLAN-Standard   0

mehr

Unterstützt von

World4You Webhosting

Schlagwörter

Amazon Android App Apple Apple-Pay Apple Store Apple TV Apple Watch App Store Beta Developer Beta Facebook Featured Gerüchte Google iOS iOS 7 iOS 8 iPad iPad Pro iPhone iPhone 5S iPhone 6 iPhone 7 iPhone 8 iPhone X iTunes Keynote Mac MacBook Pro Markt Microsoft NewsBox Quick-News readable Review Samsung Sicherheit Siri Streaming Tim Cook Update Video WhatsApp WWDC

Apfellike ist ein schnellwachsendes deutschsprachiges Technik, Web und Apple Magazin, welches die Themengebiete, wie Apple, iPhone, iPad, Mac, Google, Facebook oder Web, in Form von Artikeln, News und Videos behandelt.

Tipps

Backstage

About Apfellike - Apple News Blog

Apfellike ist ein schnellwachsendes deutschsprachiges Technik, Web und Apple Magazin. Dank des versierten Redakteure-Team finden Leser täglich neue News, Artikel und Videos zum Thema Web, Apple, Mac, iPhone, iPad, Google, Technik und Co. Unser Content setzt sich neben Reviews von Technik und Apple Produkten, Apps oder anderen Zubehörteilen auch aus der Gerüchteküche und allgemeinen Apple News zusammen.

© APFELLIKE 2020.

Web & Technik Magazin | Design by juergen.co